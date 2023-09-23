HB Wealth Management LLC Has $834,000 Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Williams Companies by 8,034.7% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 124,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 122,610 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 56,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Williams Companies by 9.0% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 236.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 641,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 450,595 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WMB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. CIBC assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.