HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3,310.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $123.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.97 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

