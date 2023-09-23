HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

MRNS opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.60, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $334.03 million, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.01% and a negative return on equity of 139.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 million. Analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $26,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,338 shares in the company, valued at $470,684.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $26,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,338 shares in the company, valued at $470,684.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Braunstein sold 6,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $61,244.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,563.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,757 shares of company stock worth $131,258. 4.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

