Head-To-Head Analysis: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) & Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Arbor Realty Trust and American Homes 4 Rent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbor Realty Trust 2 1 3 0 2.17 American Homes 4 Rent 0 8 9 0 2.53

Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.98%. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus price target of $37.19, suggesting a potential upside of 8.39%. Given American Homes 4 Rent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Homes 4 Rent is more favorable than Arbor Realty Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

53.0% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and American Homes 4 Rent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbor Realty Trust 28.35% 19.65% 2.85% American Homes 4 Rent 23.48% 5.01% 2.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbor Realty Trust $948.40 million 2.93 $325.78 million $1.72 8.66 American Homes 4 Rent $1.49 billion 8.33 $273.14 million $0.98 35.01

Arbor Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Homes 4 Rent. Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Arbor Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Arbor Realty Trust pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 89.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Arbor Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and American Homes 4 Rent has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Arbor Realty Trust has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats Arbor Realty Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities. The company offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing products to borrowers who are looking to acquire conventional, workforce, and affordable single-family housing. Further, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans through conduit/commercial mortgage-backed securities programs. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country. In recent years, we've been named one of Fortune's 2022 Best Workplaces in Real Estate, a 2023 Great Place to Work, a 2023 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 and America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 by Newsweek and Statista Inc., and a Top ESG Regional Performer by Sustainalytics. As of June 30, 2023, we owned nearly 59,000 single-family properties in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and Mountain West regions of the United States.

