Head to Head Analysis: Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Camden National and KeyCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National 22.58% 12.09% 0.97% KeyCorp 14.93% 13.78% 0.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Camden National and KeyCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National $174.77 million 2.35 $61.44 million $3.74 7.54 KeyCorp $8.13 billion 1.22 $1.92 billion $1.50 7.07

Risk & Volatility

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Camden National. KeyCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Camden National has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KeyCorp has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of KeyCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Camden National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of KeyCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Camden National pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KeyCorp pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Camden National has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and KeyCorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. KeyCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Camden National and KeyCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden National 0 1 0 0 2.00 KeyCorp 0 5 9 0 2.64

KeyCorp has a consensus price target of $14.73, suggesting a potential upside of 38.86%. Given KeyCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than Camden National.

Summary

KeyCorp beats Camden National on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system. Its loan products include non-owner-occupied commercial estate loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, unsecured fully-guaranteed commercial loans backed by the small business administration, loans secured by one-to four-family properties, and consumer and home equity loans. The company also provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of fiduciary and asset management, wealth management, investment management, financial planning, and trustee services. Camden National Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It also provides a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology loans for middle market clients. In addition, the company offers community development financing, securities underwriting, brokerage, and investment banking services. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

