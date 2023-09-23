Head-To-Head Survey: Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) vs. Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF)

Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Free Report) and Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Yamaguchi Financial Group and Danske Bank A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamaguchi Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Danske Bank A/S 2.69% 0.79% 0.03%

Volatility & Risk

Yamaguchi Financial Group has a beta of -1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 255% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamaguchi Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Danske Bank A/S $5.83 billion N/A -$717.63 million $0.09 131.44

This table compares Yamaguchi Financial Group and Danske Bank A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Yamaguchi Financial Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Danske Bank A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Yamaguchi Financial Group and Danske Bank A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamaguchi Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Danske Bank A/S 0 2 2 0 2.50

Danske Bank A/S has a consensus target price of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 703.04%. Given Danske Bank A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Danske Bank A/S is more favorable than Yamaguchi Financial Group.

Summary

Danske Bank A/S beats Yamaguchi Financial Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yamaguchi Financial Group

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It also engages in the securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, Insurance agent, receivables management and collection, investment management, real estate leasing, cloud funding, DX consulting, human resource consulting, wholesale and retail of regional products, agricultural management, and other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shimonoseki, Japan.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities. It also provides advisory services to personal and private banking customers; and business advisory services, including acquisition, change of ownership, strategic development, or international expansion. In addition, the company offers financing, risk management, investment, and financial advisory services for large corporates and institutions; healthcare solutions; and online and mobile banking services. It has operations in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

