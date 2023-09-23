Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $78.55

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 78.55 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 79.10 ($0.98), with a volume of 143004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.23 ($1.01).

Helios Towers Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,889.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 87.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 93.78. The stock has a market cap of £843.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1,339.17 and a beta of 0.16.

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers comprehensive tower-related operational services, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management.

