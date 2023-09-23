Heron Bay Capital Management Has $10.22 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 116.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,383 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,121 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.8% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $129.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.23.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,223,448. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.