Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hesai Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Hesai Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:HSAI opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.55. Hesai Group has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $30.35.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.72 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hesai Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth $173,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

