Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hesai Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSAI
Hesai Group Trading Up 2.0 %
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.72 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Hesai Group
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth $173,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hesai Group
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hesai Group
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- KB Home Price Weakness is a Signal to Buy this Cash Machine
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Analysts Went All In On These Computer Stocks, Save Your Spot
Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.