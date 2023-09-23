Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Position Cut by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Hess by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HES. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.12.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $150.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $100.34 and a 12-month high of $165.43. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.52%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

