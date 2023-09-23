Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hiscox from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,575 ($19.51) to GBX 1,550 ($19.20) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,070 ($13.25) to GBX 1,130 ($14.00) in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,245 ($15.42) to GBX 1,230 ($15.24) in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Hiscox Price Performance

Hiscox Company Profile

HCXLF opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34. Hiscox has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

