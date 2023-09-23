HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Downgraded by Societe Generale to Hold

Societe Generale downgraded shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, HSBC lowered HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.
