Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $365.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HD. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $340.47.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $305.73 on Friday. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.79 and a 200-day moving average of $305.71. The firm has a market cap of $305.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

