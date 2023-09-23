Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $7.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HPP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.61.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $921.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $245.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,242,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10,679.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,433,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,709,000 after buying an additional 4,392,204 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 265.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,690,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,845,000 after buying an additional 4,134,472 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,723,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,754.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,500,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 1,419,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

