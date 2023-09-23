IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Mizuho

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDA opened at $96.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.64. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $92.40 and a fifty-two week high of $112.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $413.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.32 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 15.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDACORP

In other IDACORP news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $143,608.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDACORP

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,316,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $684,274,000 after buying an additional 105,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,118,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $605,762,000 after purchasing an additional 111,296 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,951,000 after purchasing an additional 91,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,213,000 after purchasing an additional 221,072 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $157,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

