Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $253,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $130.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $139.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,941. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

