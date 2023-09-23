Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.70

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.70 and last traded at C$11.78, with a volume of 80637 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. CIBC cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.08.

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.10, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.45.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of C$251.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$260.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.279558 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -720.00%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

