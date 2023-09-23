Insider Selling: Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sharp Laura Ingle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 14th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 4,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $306,200.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 8,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 1,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $83,000.00.

Ingles Markets Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $75.24 on Friday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.38 and a 12 month high of $102.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.45 and a 200-day moving average of $84.40.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 5.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

See Also

