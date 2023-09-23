Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells $14,668,062.60 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total value of $14,668,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,179,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,916,237.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 20th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 65,653 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $16,773,028.44.

Medpace Stock Performance

Medpace stock opened at $242.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.30 and a 52-week high of $282.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.75 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 72.88% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medpace from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

