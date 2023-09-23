Insider Selling: Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CFO Sells $116,784.80 in Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CFO Jason H. Pello sold 31,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $116,784.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,602,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,897,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nerdy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NRDY stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. Nerdy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 28.84% and a negative return on equity of 79.68%. The company had revenue of $48.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Nerdy by 552.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 38.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nerdy from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nerdy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nerdy from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.93.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

