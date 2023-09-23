Insider Selling: Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) SVP Sells $10,348.40 in Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) SVP Andrew Rau sold 12,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $10,348.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 269,406 shares in the company, valued at $220,912.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Andrew Rau also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 2nd, Andrew Rau sold 294 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $488.04.
Rent the Runway Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of Rent the Runway stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $4.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on RENT. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rent the Runway from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James cut Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rent the Runway from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RENT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 959,394 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,633,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 41,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rent the Runway by 16.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 453,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rent the Runway by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 529,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 419,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.
Rent the Runway Company Profile
Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.
