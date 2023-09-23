Insider Selling: Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) SVP Sells $10,348.40 in Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) SVP Andrew Rau sold 12,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $10,348.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 269,406 shares in the company, valued at $220,912.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Rau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Andrew Rau sold 294 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $488.04.

Rent the Runway Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Rent the Runway stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $4.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RENT. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rent the Runway from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James cut Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rent the Runway from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rent the Runway

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RENT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 959,394 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,633,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 41,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rent the Runway by 16.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 453,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rent the Runway by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 529,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 419,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.