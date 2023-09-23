Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CRO Sells $100,937.56 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CRO Paul Ohls sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $100,937.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 747,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,115,548.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Ohls also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Paul Ohls sold 25,424 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $344,749.44.

Shares of CXM opened at $14.33 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.83, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 4.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 23.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 131.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 126.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

CXM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

