Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells $202,252.50 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 33,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $202,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,928,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,985,358.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 20th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 41,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $253,150.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $93,900.00.

On Thursday, September 7th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 35,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $235,550.00.

On Monday, August 28th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 6,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $42,120.00.

On Friday, August 25th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 18,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $122,220.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 56,560 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $379,517.60.

On Monday, August 14th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 13,714 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $89,689.56.

On Thursday, August 10th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,200 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $36,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 42,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $301,750.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 85,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $628,150.00.

Travelzoo Price Performance

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.33. Travelzoo has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $10.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

Travelzoo last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17. Travelzoo had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 159.01%. The business had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 195,239 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 30.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 22.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 69,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TZOO. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

