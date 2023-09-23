Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Trading Down 2.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

CART opened at $30.00 on Friday. Instacart has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $42.95.

In related news, insider Grosvenor Capital Management, purchased 6,327 shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,327 shares in the company, valued at $189,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Grosvenor Capital Management, bought 6,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,810. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. The company connects the consumer with a personal shopper to shop and deliver a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application or website.

Further Reading

