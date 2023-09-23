Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $161.30

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $161.30 and last traded at $163.08, with a volume of 48372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Citigroup upgraded Insulet from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Insulet from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $219.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $281.93.

Insulet Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.11.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,076,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Hollingshead bought 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,200,049.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 30.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Insulet by 78.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,347,000 after acquiring an additional 66,814 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $3,052,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $6,547,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also

