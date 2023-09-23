Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 588 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,611,000 after purchasing an additional 636,203 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 62.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,965,000 after acquiring an additional 440,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,799,000 after acquiring an additional 362,449 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $123,356,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $120,708,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $424.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.54. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $416.71 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $503.07.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

