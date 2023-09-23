Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.46.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $447.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $457.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.26. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

