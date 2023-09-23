Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $89.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

