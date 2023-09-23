Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 86 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,112,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $869,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after purchasing an additional 638,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,007,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $202.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.07. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $194.05 and a 52-week high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.40.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

