Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,278 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.8% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tesla by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $244.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.43.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

