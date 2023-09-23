Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Cut by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP grew its stake in Intuit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 5,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $508.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $514.15 and a 200-day moving average of $463.52. The company has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $528.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.19.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,927 shares of company stock valued at $44,218,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

