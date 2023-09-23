Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,941.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,785,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,134 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,581,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,712.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 197,050 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 74,648 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BSMN opened at $25.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $25.26.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0633 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.