IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $252.00.

NYSE IQV opened at $198.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.73. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in IQVIA by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in IQVIA by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

