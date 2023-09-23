iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $91.14

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $91.14 and last traded at $91.24, with a volume of 7467022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.09.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.03 and its 200-day moving average is $100.66.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2886 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 963.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 73,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,835,000 after buying an additional 19,745 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 108,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,543,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,191,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21,890.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 255,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,304,000 after buying an additional 254,366 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

