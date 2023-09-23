iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $91.14

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $91.14 and last traded at $91.24, with a volume of 7467022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.09.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.03 and its 200-day moving average is $100.66.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2886 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
