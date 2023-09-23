iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Park Avenue Securities LLC’s Largest Position

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,645 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 13.9% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.26% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $879,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $434.30 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $336.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.53.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

