Jagroop Gill Acquires 20,000 Shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Stock

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) Director Jagroop Gill purchased 20,000 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,032,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,165. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

United Security Bancshares Stock Up 1.1 %

United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from United Security Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 838,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on UBFO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of United Security Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UBFO

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.