Jamf’s (JAMF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on JAMF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jamf from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Jamf from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Jamf stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. Jamf has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.70.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Jamf had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jamf will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jamf news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $44,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 26,147 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $578,371.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,074.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 2,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $44,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,056 shares of company stock worth $1,394,082 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Jamf by 27.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Jamf by 25.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jamf by 11.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Jamf by 21.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Jamf by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

