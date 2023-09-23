Joule Financial LLC Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $175.27 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.51.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

