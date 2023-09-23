JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases BP (LON:BP) Price Target to GBX 600

BP (LON:BP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.57) to GBX 600 ($7.43) in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BP. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.39) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC boosted their price target on BP from GBX 515 ($6.38) to GBX 555 ($6.87) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.07) price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 617.89 ($7.65).

Get BP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BP

BP Price Performance

BP Increases Dividend

BP stock opened at GBX 525.70 ($6.51) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 488.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 492.48. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 421.10 ($5.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 570.57 ($7.07). The firm has a market cap of £90.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.50, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.07. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,750.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BP

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.11) per share, with a total value of £310.59 ($384.73). In related news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.11) per share, for a total transaction of £310.59 ($384.73). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 73 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.40) per share, with a total value of £377.41 ($467.50). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 219 shares of company stock worth $106,482. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BP

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.