JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.1% of Peterson Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $54,391,133,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $145.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $423.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.