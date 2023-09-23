Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis Sells 23,249 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis sold 23,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $158,790.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 228,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,862.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Getty Images Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of GETY opened at $5.97 on Friday. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Images by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Getty Images in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Getty Images by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 39,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.
Getty Images Company Profile
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
