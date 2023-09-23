Kerry Properties (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Kerry Properties (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Kerry Properties Stock Performance
KRYPF opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22. Kerry Properties has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $2.67.
Kerry Properties Company Profile
