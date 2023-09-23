Kerry Properties (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Kerry Properties (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Kerry Properties Stock Performance

KRYPF opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22. Kerry Properties has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $2.67.

Kerry Properties Company Profile

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and provides logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

