Kroger (NYSE:KR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.31.

KR stock opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Kroger has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average is $47.52.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. Kroger’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

