Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $55.29

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.29 and traded as low as $46.65. Lonza Group shares last traded at $46.69, with a volume of 165,425 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lonza Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.00.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lonza Group

Lonza Group Price Performance

Lonza Group Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

(Get Free Report)

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.