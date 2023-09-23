LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after buying an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,836,000 after buying an additional 93,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,542,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,254,000 after buying an additional 250,448 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,212 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Barclays started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.60.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $241.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.66 and a 200 day moving average of $214.67.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at $36,475,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total transaction of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,689.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at $36,475,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,918 shares of company stock worth $3,341,622. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

