LPL Financial’s (LPLA) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $290.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LPLA. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.60.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $241.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. LPL Financial has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $271.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total transaction of $753,757.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,622. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in LPL Financial by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

