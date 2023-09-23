Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $470.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LULU. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HSBC started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $441.93.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $388.05 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $277.50 and a 12-month high of $406.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.84.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,152.5% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,677,000 after purchasing an additional 32,029 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 124.3% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

