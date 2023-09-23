LVW Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,173 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1,034.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078,514 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,901,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,408,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560,702 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

