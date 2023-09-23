LVW Advisors LLC Sells 4,732 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 0.8% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

MCD opened at $272.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.19.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.63.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

