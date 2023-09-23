Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,535,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $153.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.92. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $89.40 and a twelve month high of $159.50. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.